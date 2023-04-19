The first sod on a new 14 class primary school and double nursery unit for Mill Strand Integrated Primary School in Portrush has been cut by the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education, Dr Mark Browne.

The project represents an investment of over £12million from the Fresh Start Programme, supported by the UK Government.

Dr Browne said: “Ongoing investment in our schools’ estate is essential if we are to continue to provide a high quality education that our teachers and young people deserve. As well as the investment in our schools’ estate, it also helps to boost the local economy and secure construction jobs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am certain that this investment will have a significant impact in supporting children in their learning and promoting positive relations in the local community.

Dr Mark Browne, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education, cutting the first sod on a new 14 class primary school and double nursery unit for Mill Strand Integrated Primary School. Pictured with Dr Browne are Principal, Philip Reid, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Louise Rossington, representatives from Lowry Building & Civil Engineering Ltd and pupils from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School.

“This is a great day for everyone involved at Mill Strand and I wish the staff and school management every success for the future in their new facilities.”

Advertisement