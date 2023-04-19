The project represents an investment of over £12million from the Fresh Start Programme, supported by the UK Government.
Dr Browne said: “Ongoing investment in our schools’ estate is essential if we are to continue to provide a high quality education that our teachers and young people deserve. As well as the investment in our schools’ estate, it also helps to boost the local economy and secure construction jobs.
“I am certain that this investment will have a significant impact in supporting children in their learning and promoting positive relations in the local community.
“This is a great day for everyone involved at Mill Strand and I wish the staff and school management every success for the future in their new facilities.”
