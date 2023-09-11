The Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education, Dr Mark Browne, has cut the first sod to officially mark the beginning of construction works at Coleraine Grammar School.

Coleraine Grammar School opened in September 2015 following the amalgamation of Coleraine Academical Institution and Coleraine High School.

This investment of over £11million from the Department of Education’s School Enhancement Programme will provide a new classroom block and refurbishment of existing buildings on the site of the former Coleraine Academical Institution on the Castlerock Road.

Dr Browne said: “Ongoing investment in our schools’ estate is essential if we are to continue to provide the high-quality education that our teachers and young people deserve.

“As well as investing in our schools’ estate, it also provides a boost to the local economy and secures construction jobs.”

The school has operated on a split site since it was established, however, this construction project will accommodate up to 1,060 pupils on one single campus.

Dr Browne concluded: “The construction works, once completed, will bring the school together on one site and ensure pupils will grow and learn in a modern, fit for purpose facility that supports the 21st century curriculum.”

Dr David Carruthers, school principal, added: “We are delighted to have secured this significant investment from the Department, which will allow us to reach the milestone of having all pupils and staff based on one site.”