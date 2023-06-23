Register
Work finally starts on £35m new-build at Holy Trinity College in Cookstown

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has welcomed the start of work on the £35m new-build school at Holy Trinity College in Cookstown.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:59 BST

A sod cutting ceremony took place at the school on Thursday to mark the occasion.

Mr McGlone, who attended the event with party colleague Councillor Kerri Martin, said: “The SDLP has made many representations over the years on behalf of the school regarding this new-build project."

Cllr Martin said: “Planning permission was approved for the new-build by Mid Ulster Council in July 2020. And, while there have been recent understandable delays in the process, it is great to finally see the official start of work on these much-needed school facilities.”

Holy Trinity College in Cookstown. Credit: Google MapsHoly Trinity College in Cookstown. Credit: Google Maps
Holy Trinity College in Cookstown. Credit: Google Maps

Mr McGlone added: As a local school which contributes so much to the community, I am delighted that pupils and staff at Holy Trinity College can now see the beginning of delivery of the new school facilities.”

