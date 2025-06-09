The Education Authority has said that work ‘continues at pace’ to establish the new three-school-merger Causeway Academy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement came in the wake of concerns over “educational standards” in the Causeway Coast and Glens area raised last week by East Londonderry DUP MLA Maurice Bradley.

Mr Bradley wrote to the Education Minister, Paul Givan MLA, asking for some clarity on the merger of Coleraine College, North Coast Integrated College and Dunluce School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No potential permanent site for the school has yet been agreed despite a principal already being appointed and the school scheduled to open in September 2026.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “Work to establish Causeway Academy continues at pace" CREDIT PIXABAY

MLA Bradley’s office has been contacted by concerned parents from all three schools seeking some clarification.

“These parents have told me that teachers from all three schools are leaving due to the uncertainty of the merger,” said Mr Bradley.

“I cannot blame the staff members, they are seeking some security in their jobs. I have also been told that the Minister has never met with any of three Principals to discuss the merger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MLA went on: “All three schools, Coleraine College, North Coast Integrated and Dunluce are working very hard to educate our children in very difficult circumstances.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley said: “I think it is time for someone to make a decision on a site for this school, the uncertainty is having a detrimental impact on the education of our children and future leaders.” CREDIT NI WORLD

“The only focus of these schools is to improve education standards in the area but they are getting little to no support.

“I think it is time for someone to make a decision on a site for this school, the uncertainty is having a detrimental impact on the education of our children and future leaders.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “Work to establish Causeway Academy continues at pace and the Education Authority continues to work in partnership with the Principal Designate, the Department of Education and management teams of Coleraine College, Dunluce School and North Coast Integrated College, to ensure a smooth transition for both pupils and staff.”