Year 14 cohort ‘excellent role models’ at Abbey Community College

Year 14 students at Abbey Community College have been celebrating “academic excellence” with some “excellent” individual performances in their A levels.
By Russell Keers
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:15 BST

A spokesperson for the school said: “The smiling, happy faces of students reflected success across a wide variety of academic and vocational courses.

“Our Abbey family takes pride in the achievement of all our Year 14 students, reflecting high quality teaching and pastoral care, their hard work and commitment and the support and encouragement of staff and parents.

"Having navigated significant disruption to their learning in recent years, all students thoroughly deserve their success making our school motto ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ a reality!

“The Principal, Mrs Quinn, staff and Governors acknowledge the significant contribution that those who are leaving have made to the school community and we wish them continued success in education and the world of work.

"They are excellent role models for future generations of young people at Abbey Community College.”

All smiles on A level results day.

1. A level success for Abbey students

Photo: Contributed

Pupils received their grades on August 17.

2. A level success for Abbey students

Photo: Contributed

Year 14 students at Abbey Community College are celebrating academic excellence with some excellent individual performances.

3. A level success for Abbey students

Photo: Contributed

The school's motto ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ became a reality.

4. A level success for Abbey students

Photo: Contributed

