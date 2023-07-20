Register
Year 8 intake trebles at Newtownabbey school

Integrated College Glengormley will be welcoming 230 new Year 8 pupils when the new term starts in September.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:43 BST

The post-primary school, formerly Glengormley High, will see its student body increase to just under 1,100 pupils when classes resume.

When Principal Richard Massey joined the school in September 2018, Glengormley High School had 650 pupils and enrolled 80 pupils into Year 8.

Mr Massey explained: “Integrated College Glengormley has been an amazing 'good news story' for the community. We are not the finished article and there is still lots to come.

This September the school will welcome just under 1,100 pupils. (Contributed).This September the school will welcome just under 1,100 pupils. (Contributed).
"Our ambition is to be a school for the whole community, no matter the academic ability, ethnic background, religion or culture.

"We are seeking to intentionally embrace our diversity. In the past, we may have noticed our differences, but not really discussed them - but our school is now about noticing, talking and learning from each other.

“In September the school will open with 21 new teaching staff and 16 new classroom assistants.”