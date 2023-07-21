Register
Young artistic talent shines through as prestigious Bradley Art Prize winners are revealed

Two aspiring young artists from Friends’ School Lisburn have crowned winners in the prestigious Bradley Art Prize.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

The competition was open to young people across two age group categories, from 14 to 18 and from 19 to 23, and designed to provide young creatives with a platform to showcase their work with some of the most prolific names in the local arts scene.

In the 14-18 category, Sophie Hewitt was confirmed as winner for her detailed painting ‘Jenny’ and was awarded a prize alongside fellow classmate and runner-up Erin MeGrath who caught the imagination of the judges for her emotive painting entitled ‘Trapped Within Myself’. Both aspiring artists attend Friends School in Lisburn.

Alongside a total of around £4,000 in cash and art materials for the top winners and their schools and colleges, the winning artist in each category – and the runners-up – will have their work framed and proudly displayed at a special week-long exhibition at the Terry Bradley gallery in Victoria Square Belfast, launching on August 24.

Pictured with Bradley Art Prize sponsor Stephen McQuoid, Regional Director for Ireland at Radius Connect (middle left) and renowned artist Terry Bradley (middle right) are Sophie Hewitt (left), winner of the 14-18 age category, and Erin MeGrath (right), runner-up in the 14-18 age category. Pic credit: Phil SmythPictured with Bradley Art Prize sponsor Stephen McQuoid, Regional Director for Ireland at Radius Connect (middle left) and renowned artist Terry Bradley (middle right) are Sophie Hewitt (left), winner of the 14-18 age category, and Erin MeGrath (right), runner-up in the 14-18 age category. Pic credit: Phil Smyth
Artists shortlisted prior to the winners’ announcement in both categories included Charlie Beimers from Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Sofia Wilcock from Regent House in Newtownards and Georgia Butterly, also from Friends School in Lisburn. Loren Allen from Comber and Mamie McGinn, a student at Assumption Grammar in Ballynahinch, were also nominated as finalists.

The artwork from the five shortlisted artists is currently being exhibited at the Terry Bradley Exodus exhibition at Titanic Belfast as part of a competition for the ‘People’s Choice Award’ – where visitors can vote for their favourite shortlisted artist to win a cash prize of £250.

