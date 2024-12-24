Competing in the individual races, Aidan Colgan took home the top spot in the first boys’ race, followed by Jayden Grieve, both boys from St John's Primary School, Dungiven, and Ronan McCarry from Mary Queen of Peace Primary, Glenravel in third.

In the second boys’ race of the day, Jackson Nellins from D.H. Christie Memorial Primary School, Coleraine, came in first place with Will McMichael from Limavady Central Primary School coming in second, followed by Daniel Martin from St Joseph's Primary School, Dunloy in third.

Gaining first place and second place respectively in the first girls’ race were Dungiven girls Aoife McKenna and Cara Mullan from St Canice’s Primary School. Third place went to Sienna-Rose Watson from Drumachose Primary School, Limavady.

Annie Jardine from Carnalridge Primary School, Portrush, came in first place in the second girls’ race of the Round, with Grace Higgins from Mary Queen of Peace Primary, Glenravel, in second place and Caiara McCuaig from Gaelscoil Neachtain, Dungiven, placing in third.

Teams of six entered the girls’ and boys’ races and collected points for their school to compete in the second round, with the hopes of qualifying for the final which is set to take place in February 2025 at Mallusk Playing fields.

The top three boys’ teams were St John's Primary School, Dungiven, St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven and Mary Queen of Peace Primary, Ballymena, whilst the top three girls’ schools were St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven, Mary Queen of Peace Primary, Ballymena and Drumachose Primary, Limavady.

The 2024-2025 league was launched once again this year at Portstewart Strand by Athletics NI and Flahavan’s and will also be supported by popular Antrim athlete Callum Baird, who is the current NI and Ulster 100m champion and U23 Irish Indoor 200m Champion.

Callum will provide inspiration and motivation to the young athletes taking part this year, passing on his expert knowledge and training tips and reflecting on his own career to date. Following the final, Callum will also visit the winning schools to meet the young athletes.

Photo: FLAHAVANS

Photo: FLAHAVANS