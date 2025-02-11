The event was part of a series of special events to celebrate Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2024.

With a theme of Diversity and Inclusion, the Limavady event offered practical demonstrations across a range of apprenticeships currently on offer across the college campuses including Traineeships L2 & L3 Apprenticeships and Higher Level Apprenticeships.

The theme of this showcase focused on diversity and inclusion with David McCay, the Skills Competition Diversity Champion, on hand to explain how the NWRC apprenticeship model supports young people from all backgrounds on their apprenticeship journey.

Other activities included talks on HLA, L2 & L3 Apprenticeships and Traineeships, an Application Zone which took apprenticeship applications for 2024/25, an employer stand advertising jobs/positions available and support.

1 . EDUCATION Ciara Duggan at the Apprentice Showcase at NWRC Greystone campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

2 . EDUCATION Ryan Doherty and Andrew Morgan picture at the North West Regional College NI Apprenticeship showcase at Greystone campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

3 . EDUCATION Jamie Doherty from St. Mary's Limavady gets help with his application form from Louise Nash, Senior Admissions Officer, at the Apprentice Showcase at Greystone campus. Photo: Martin McKeown