Young learners attend NWRC Limavady Greystone campus for Apprenticeship Week

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Feb 2025, 10:48 BST
Young learners from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough attended an apprenticeship event at Limavady’s North West Regional College Greystone campus on February 7.

The event was part of a series of special events to celebrate Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2024.

With a theme of Diversity and Inclusion, the Limavady event offered practical demonstrations across a range of apprenticeships currently on offer across the college campuses including Traineeships L2 & L3 Apprenticeships and Higher Level Apprenticeships.

The theme of this showcase focused on diversity and inclusion with David McCay, the Skills Competition Diversity Champion, on hand to explain how the NWRC apprenticeship model supports young people from all backgrounds on their apprenticeship journey.

Other activities included talks on HLA, L2 & L3 Apprenticeships and Traineeships, an Application Zone which took apprenticeship applications for 2024/25, an employer stand advertising jobs/positions available and support.

Ciara Duggan at the Apprentice Showcase at NWRC Greystone campus.

1. EDUCATION

Ciara Duggan at the Apprentice Showcase at NWRC Greystone campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

Ryan Doherty and Andrew Morgan picture at the North West Regional College NI Apprenticeship showcase at Greystone campus.

2. EDUCATION

Ryan Doherty and Andrew Morgan picture at the North West Regional College NI Apprenticeship showcase at Greystone campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

Jamie Doherty from St. Mary's Limavady gets help with his application form from Louise Nash, Senior Admissions Officer, at the Apprentice Showcase at Greystone campus.

3. EDUCATION

Jamie Doherty from St. Mary's Limavady gets help with his application form from Louise Nash, Senior Admissions Officer, at the Apprentice Showcase at Greystone campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

Conor Faulkner from Loreto, Coleraine, gets some careers advice from David McCay, Lecturer in Floor and Wall Tiling, at the NWRC Apprenticeship Showcase at Greystone campus.

4. EDUCATION

Conor Faulkner from Loreto, Coleraine, gets some careers advice from David McCay, Lecturer in Floor and Wall Tiling, at the NWRC Apprenticeship Showcase at Greystone campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Causeway CoastLimavadyDiversity
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice