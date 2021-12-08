Young people honoured by Trust

The programme, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, offers participants the opportunity to improve their employability skills by completing an ILM level 2 in team working and a qualification in First Aid.

The young people who have taken part in the programme are also provided with the opportunity to gain experience working as part of a health care team, through a specific volunteering role in a healthcare setting. They are also given support to prepare their CV and advice on how to prepare for job interviews in healthcare and other industries.

Sonya Duffy, Volunteer Services Manager, South Eastern HSC Trust said, “We are delighted to have launched the Youth Development Programme in partnership with SJANI. The Trust has actively encouraged the involvement of younger volunteers within our hospitals and community facilities. This programme takes a step forward in not only offering the opportunity to gain valuable experience, but also to gain further qualifications and develop knowledge through short courses. The young people who took part were amazing and showed commitment and willingness to learn, attributes that are so important in the workplace. I have no doubt these young people all have successful futures ahead of them. “

Dr Andrew Kerr, Regional Youth Manager, St John Ambulance NI added, “We are delighted to have partnered with the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust to design and deliver a new programme to young people within local communities. As a charity, our aim is for more young people than ever to be qualified and ready to be active health citizens, role models and be the next generation of health professionals.”

1. Rebecca Fletcher

2. Jordan Bodenham

3. Jack Higginson

4. Ellie Hood