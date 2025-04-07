Young politicians and lawyers in the making at Dunclug Primary School
Legal firm Pinsent Masons presented the books to pupils at Dunclug Primary School in the hope it will pique their interest in politics and governance.
The books were presented to the Ballymena school as part of a speaking agreement the firm has with Alastair Campbell – the high-profile writer, commentator, and political strategist who was once the spokesman and press secretary for former Labour Prime Minister, Sir Tony Blair.
Matthew McMurray, a Senior Associate at Pinsent Masons, whose wife is a teacher at Dunclug Primary School, handed over copies of ‘Why Politics Matters’, a book specially designed for primary school children that introduces them to parliament, government, voting, and debating.
“Pinsent Masons are delighted to have the opportunity to provide these new books,” said Matthew. “It is never too early to spark an interest in how the law is shaped and encourage school children to take an active interest in how the world around them is governed.
"We hope to see some real, political talent emerging from Dunclug over the coming years.”
Matthew added: “As part of Pinsent Masons’ Pathway Programme, we are always aiming to inspire young lives, and the books received from Alastair Campbell play a crucial role in this by addressing important topics in politics while sparking meaningful discussions.”
Alastair Campbell said: “I am so grateful to Pinsent Masons for taking seriously their responsibilities to the local communities in which they work, including the importance of educating primary and secondary school children about politics in such turbulent times.”