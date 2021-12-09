Youth share vital mental health message

The Committee of 10 local young people designed this project based on what they and their peers felt would be supportive mental health and wellbeing messages. The committee was established in January 2021 with an aim of raising awareness and erasing stigma of mental health and wellbeing.

The Mayor said: “We should be really proud of the work of this incredibly talented group of young people, who over the last year have stepped forward to break down hidden barriers all around us. It is fitting that ‘Connected Minds’ have left their mark on a key part of Lisburn City Centre, in the hope everyone takes in such a wonderful improvement, while making us think how we can support each other through life’s challenges.”

Eve Lee, Connected Minds youth committee member said: “Creating the ‘Voices of our Youth’ wall has been such an amazing experience and I never thought that seeing an idea on social media would turn into something so real and impactful.”