Storm calms for dressage at Hagans Croft

Laura Fekkes, Finn

The dressage boards were pinned down and the weather situation would be assessed on Saturday morning at 8am prior to competitors plaiting up their horses for the occasion. All was calm with blue skies over Hagans Croft so the dressage competition was given the green light.

The day started off with the intro class, with a total of six competitors turning down the centre line no one was leaving disappointed, with everyone receiving a ribbon for their efforts.

However out on top was Anna Wallace and her new mount ‘Coolmount Cruise’ finishing on a score of 73.89%. What a positive start to this new partnership.

Anna Wallace, Coolmount Cruise

Hannah Anderson and ‘Jorange’ moved up the placings this week to come home with a blue rosette, another promising future for this 4 year old mare in her education.

Onto the newcomers class where competitors rode up the centre line to a Dressage Ireland Prelim test.

A welcomed new face to compete at Hagans Croft was Casey Duckett and ‘Rossco’ who certainly made their mark on this venue, saluting to a score of 68.62% and first place Lindsey Kirk and ‘Bits and Pieces’ held their position from last week and unbelievably achieving exactly the same score as the previous week’s competition - 67.24% and second place. Well done!

What would normally have been the largest class of the day, the prelim class only saw three competitors take on the white boards.

Jessica House, Khalasar

However there was a clear winner and that was Kaiti McCann and her colourful mare ‘Cookie’ with a very impressive score of 70% and first place.

Cathy Cowan and ‘Bridge of Stars’ improved on their score from last week which left them picking up second place and the blue ribbon for their efforts.

Onto the novice class and an overjoyed Jessica House and ‘Khalasar’ were delighted to be picking up the red ribbon.

The pair finished on a fabulous score of 70.34% which clearly meant a lot to Jessica, also the judge, Jacky Reid had some lovely words for Jessica on her test sheet - “Talented mare with lots to like... lovely test to judge”.

Casey Duckett, Rossco

Laura Fekkes and ‘Finn’ had the elementary class red ribbon in the bag from the off, with Laura being the only competitor taking on the challenge.

Nevertheless the pair displayed beautiful leg yields right and left and executed their three loop serpentine with ease to finish on 69%.

Hagans Croft would like to thank their judge on the day Jacky Reid and to scribes/stewards Lindsey and Harriett for making the event run so smoothly.

Dressage Results Saturday 27th November 2021

Class 1: Intro: Dressage Ireland, Intro A, 2017

1) Anna Wallace, Coolmount Cruise 73.89%; 2) Hannah Anderson, Jorange 70.56%; 3) Kristina Hayes, Ruby 68.06%; 4) Helen Murphy, Belle 66.94%; 5) Katie Donnelly, Rockie 62.22%; 6) Dee Murphy, Prince 58.89%.

Class 2: Newcomers prelim: Dressage Ireland, Preliminary P5, 2012

1) Casey Duckett, Rossco 68.62%; 2) Lindsey Kirk, Bits and pieces 67.24%; 3) Hannah Anderson, Jorange 65.52%; 4) Patrick Lundy, Cal 63.62%; 5) Delilah Dillon, Tara 62.76%.

Class 3: Prelim: Dressage Ireland, Preliminary P15, 2012

1) Kaiti McCann, Cookie 70%; 2) Cathy Cowan, Bridge of Stars 67.32%; 3) Clare McIlveen, Ria 63.57%.

Class 4: Novice: Dressage Ireland, Novice Test N26, 2012

1) Jessica House, Khalasar 70.34%; 2) Olivia Courtney, Moo 66.72%; 3) Harriett Hogan, Tilly 64.66%.

Class 5: Elementary: British Eventing Novice Dressage Test 131, 2018