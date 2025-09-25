THIS October will mark the 10th anniversary of Paint the Town Pink in Banbridge.

The Banbridge Action Cancer Group will be gearing up for its flagship fundraising weekend and is appealing to all types of businesses in Banbridge to get behind the town’s annual Paint the Town Pink event on October 3 and 4, and make it bigger and pinker than ever - all whilst raising vital funds for its unique breast screening service.

Paint the Town Pink was first created by the Banbridge Group and is now one of the key annual fundraising campaigns for Action Cancer, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each year since, businesses in Banbridge have got involved by decorating their windows in pink, entering The Best Pink Window Display competition, hosting cake sales, coffee mornings and pink-themed fundraisers.

Now in its 10th year, the 2025 campaign is shaping up to be the biggest yet, proudly supported by two leading Northern Ireland businesses.

The key partner for this milestone year is Propertynews, one of Northern Ireland’s most popular property websites.

Emma McNally, Head of Strategic Partnerships, from Propertynews, said: “Cancer affects so many people across Northern Ireland and we are honoured to have Propertynews support Action Cancer in their mission to save lives through early breast cancer detection.

“Propertynews will be working closely with the charity to raise awareness of their work and also raise much-needed funds to help them continue delivering their vital breast screening service to 7,500 women in Northern Ireland annually.”

Also supporting the campaign is Action Renewables, a leading provider of renewable energy expertise within Northern Ireland.

Lana Moore, Head of Charity Delivery with Action Renewables, added: “The incredible work delivered by the Action Cancer team deserves our support and we hope to raise as much awareness as possible throughout October and beyond.

“We encourage other businesses across Northern Ireland to get involved, embrace the pink, and help Action Cancer make a genuine and lasting difference to the lives of women in our community.”

Launched in Banbridge in 2015, Paint the Town Pink was inspired by the pink-themed Giro d’Italia in 2014.

It has since grown to become a major annual campaign across Northern Ireland, raising over £375,000 to date, and is proudly endorsed by Action Cancer patron Gloria Hunniford OBE.

Chair of the group, Ann Jardine, added: “Paint the Town Pink has become synonymous with Banbridge and it is an event that local businesses and local people continue to support and we are very thankful.

“This year we will be having a number of events in the town throughout October. If you would like to get involved in any way, please get in touch and we will provide you with pink fundraising materials to help raise lots of funds!”

On Saturday, October 4, the Banbridge Group will be joined by former Miss Northern Ireland, Anouska Black, at Bannside Presbyterian Church on the Castlewellan Road to host its big coffee morning and craft fair, with 30 local and talented crafters.

If you have a motorbike and would like to be part of the big pink cavalcade, come along to the church car park where registration is from 10:30am and the ride out will commence at 12 noon.

The town centre will also be buzzing with music, including Strings and Sings and Stephen Cairns.

Local radio station Bounce Digital Radio will also be promoting the events and supporting the group to raise awareness. Street characters from CausePlay will be handing out balloons and will pose for photographs.

Mark Irwin-Watson, the Community Groups Executive at Action Cancer, said: “Action Cancer is the only charity in Northern Ireland to provide screenings for women between the ages of 40-49 and 70+, age groups not included in the NHS screening programme.

“We would encourage all types of businesses and retailers in Banbridge to get involved, as £120 raised will potentially save a life.

“Make it your business to raise much-needed funds for Action Cancer and let’s Paint the Town Pink together.”