Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
16 minutes ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
1 hour ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
3 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke

12 photos of Ballycastle to Ballintoy walk by RVH Liver Support Group

Ballycastle man James McCurdy organised a charity fundraising sponsored walk at the weekend.

By Una Culkin
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:02 BST

Members of the public and supporters, family and friends all turned out for a sponsored walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy in aid of the RVH Liver Support Group.

Here’s a selection of photos of some of those who took part...

Pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI organised walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy by James McCurdy Ballycastle

1. Walk

Pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI organised walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy by James McCurdy Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Joh Harlan with Denis McMichael pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy, organised by James McCurdy Ballycastle

2. Walk

Joh Harlan with Denis McMichael pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy, organised by James McCurdy Ballycastle Photo: s

Pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy, organised by James McCurdy Ballycastle

3. Walk

Pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy, organised by James McCurdy Ballycastle Photo: s

Pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy, organised by James McCurdy Ballycastle

4. Walk

Pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy, organised by James McCurdy Ballycastle Photo: s

Next Page
Page 1 of 3