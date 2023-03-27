Ballycastle man James McCurdy organised a charity fundraising sponsored walk at the weekend.
Members of the public and supporters, family and friends all turned out for a sponsored walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy in aid of the RVH Liver Support Group.
Here’s a selection of photos of some of those who took part...
1. Walk
Pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI organised walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy by James McCurdy Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia
2. Walk
Joh Harlan with Denis McMichael pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy, organised by James McCurdy Ballycastle Photo: s
3. Walk
Pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy, organised by James McCurdy Ballycastle Photo: s
4. Walk
Pictured at the Royal Victoria Group patient and care support NI walk from Ballycastle to Ballintoy, organised by James McCurdy Ballycastle Photo: s