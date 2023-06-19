Cushendall man Cathal McDonnell recently organised a fundraiser for the Northern Health Trust Macmillan Unit in Antrim in memory of his grandfather Vincie Connelly from Loughguile on his first anniversary.

Cathal has raised an incredible £11,000 so far!

He thanked everyone who has donated and bought tickets support this fundraiser: "I am honestly so taken aback and grateful for the generosity of people from all over the country, this money will help make such a difference to someone’s care in the Macmillan Unit.

“When Granda died he was on three syringe drivers and we were told each driver costs the unit approximately £1200, so this money could buy ten drivers for the unit.

"A massive massive thank you to all the businesses who have donated prizes and few other businesses who have donated prizes as surprises for the night. As a family we are blown away by all the generosity the fundraiser has received."

Donations can still be made via this link

1 . Charity Pictured during the Brave the Shave fundraiser for Macmillan Unit Antrim held at the Central Bar in Cushendall on Saturday evening organised by Cathal McDonnell to raise funds in memory of his grandad Vincie Connelly. Credit: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

