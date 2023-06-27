16 pictures: NI Kidney Research Fund fundraiser at Billy Old Rectory
Billy Old Rectory Peace Garden near Bushmills was opened to the public recently as a fundraiser for the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST
There was a chance to enjoy the stunning garden, meet the friendly alpacas, and enjoy a cookery demonstration from Fund Ambassador renowned chef Paula McIntyre.
Here are some photos of the afternoon...
