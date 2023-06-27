Register
16 pictures: NI Kidney Research Fund fundraiser at Billy Old Rectory

Billy Old Rectory Peace Garden near Bushmills was opened to the public recently as a fundraiser for the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST

There was a chance to enjoy the stunning garden, meet the friendly alpacas, and enjoy a cookery demonstration from Fund Ambassador renowned chef Paula McIntyre.

Here are some photos of the afternoon...

Enjoying the Afternoon Tea at the Garden Open Day in aid of N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. CREDIT: Liam McArdle.com

1. Charity

Enjoying the Afternoon Tea at the Garden Open Day in aid of N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. CREDIT: Liam McArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle

Andy Baird and Caroline Nemec at the Garden Open Day in aid of N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

2. Charity

Andy Baird and Caroline Nemec at the Garden Open Day in aid of N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle

David and Mairi Simpson at the Garden Open Day in aid of N. Ireland Kidney Research Fund. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

3. Charity

David and Mairi Simpson at the Garden Open Day in aid of N. Ireland Kidney Research Fund. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle

Enjoying the Afternoon Tea at the Garden Open Day in aid of N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

4. Charity

Enjoying the Afternoon Tea at the Garden Open Day in aid of N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle

