A Kilrea woman who decided to organise her own fundraising walk for the Macmillan cancer charity because she couldn’t attend the official event….has raised a STAGGERING £28,016!

Louise Doherty had taken part in Macmillan’s Mighty Hike last year but, when she found that this year’s event clashed with a family wedding, she set about gathering family and friends to support her own 26 mile walk around Garvagh, Finvoy and Kilrea.

"My son Lewis said we should call it The Walk Of Hope,” said Louise, whose friends Kellie Doherty and Caroline Esler both readily agreed to support her as both have a special reason to raise funds for Laurel House at Antrim Hospital.

“They said ‘get it organised and we will help with a bucket lift. Make it bigger and better than the money we raised last year’. So I got a lot of friends on my WhatsApp group and asked them nicely to once again help me to make it happen,” said Louise.

"As usual they all said - absolutely! Walkers, bucket lifters, ticket sellers, everyone wanted to help and contribute. It takes a bit of organising but I wanted to get as much money as possible and was hoping for £10,000.”

Louise then made a public appeal for raffle prizes and was overwhelmed at the response.

“It was absolutely fantastic and, because the public were approaching me to give donations, I wanted to make it a memorable, safe, fun day out for everyone. Then it was time to plan the route and see who would donate all along it, so none of the walkers had to carry anything. Everywhere I went, nothing was a problem.

"On the day, the public went out of their way to be kind to us, going getting water and ice lollies on the route. My No1 supporter, my husband Alistair, was as always in the background but keeping everything on the roads safe. My mum and dad, Anthony and Bernadette McGilligan, stay in the background too but are always a great support.

"The local chemist gave a defibrillator and everything necessary for the walk, the local nurses drove around the route all day checking on everyone.

"I named my group the A team because that's what they were and I couldn't have done any of it by myself, they are my backbone! I organise people but the people have to be there to organise and what an amazing cross community event for everyone because cancer doesn't care who you are.

"My other friend Emma McAleese Watton, whose husband sadly passed with cancer, organised a piper who spurred everyone on and our lorry driver was Kilrea man Jonny Barkley.

"The most amazing thing was that everyone who turned out to walk a few miles ended up doing 26 – loving life and giving us a day to remember, laugh, cry and be proud of such an achievement!”

Louise and her supporters attended Laurel House at Antrim Hospital recently to hand over a cheque for the incredible sum of £28,016!

1 . Charity walk Kilrea woman Louise Doherty organised a Walk of Hope to raise funds for Macmillan cancer care. Pictured are some of those who took part and helped to raise an incredible £28,016 for the charity. Credit Louise Doherty Photo: LD

