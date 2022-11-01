The group is dedicated to raising funds for the cancer charity and during the event they presented a cheque for £16,000 – the proceeds of their most recent fundraising activities.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “The group reached its 60th anniversary last year and I was very pleased to have this opportunity to celebrate the milestone with them.

“I want to commend the volunteers who helped to raise the significant sum presented on the night, as this money will allow Cancer Research to continue its lifesaving work and support services which are vital for those living with the disease.

Liz McAfee and Robert Glass cut the special anniversary cake at the reception held in Cloonavin for Garvagh District Cancer Research Committee

“The group has worked tirelessly to support the charity for over 60 years, and through their dedication, and the ongoing support of the public, they should be very proud of what they have achieved.”

To mark the Committee’s 60th anniversary, a special book has been produced which charts its long history in the area.

Committee Chairman, Robert Glass said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Mayor for hosting this event. I would also like to thank everyone who has volunteered, donated and participated to this worthy cause over the past 61 years.

“Finally, I would like to thank Lisa Bailey from Cancer Research UK for all the help and support she has provided us. Total funds raised by all committees during its 61 year history totals £277,319.18, a great achievement for our town and much needed funds for Cancer Research UK.”

Lisa Bailey from Cancer research presents Maureen Black with flowers during the reception for Garvagh District Cancer Research Committee.

Garvagh District Cancer Research Committee members pictured in Cloonavin where they presented a cheque for £16,000 to Lisa Bailey from the charity.