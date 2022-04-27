600 marathons in 600 weeks for incredible Oggie

Marathon man Eugene 'Oggie' Winters

Eugene Winters – known as Oggie – commenced his amazing feat of endurance with the Belfast Marathon.

The loyal supporter of Action Mental Health has already run 300 marathons in 300 weeks, when he was 55, finishing that challenge ahead of his deadline, at 270 weeks.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of Oggie’s highlights include running 85 marathons in 2014, 61 in 2015 and a massive 95 in 2016.

The remarkable runner has completed all the ‘Marathon Majors’ – the London, Boston, New York, Chicago, Berlin and Tokyo marathons. He twice ran ten marathons in ten days and also took part in the Hell of the Hill Endurance event which involves running five of the toughest marathons in the UK, in five days.

He’s also been a regular ‘back to back’, ‘treble’ and ‘quad’ runner, meaning running marathons two, three and four days in a row. In 2016 he successfully ran the Victoria Park endurance event in Belfast, running 100 miles in 24 hours.

Eugene is a member of several elite marathon clubs around the world including the Marathon Globetrotters, Marathon Club Ireland, the 100 Marathon Club, UK and the Super Marathon Club, Italy. His best time was the

Newry marathon, which he finished in an impressive 3 hours 37 minutes.

Describing his achievement Oggie said: “It was very tough going at times, and I struggled to complete some of the marathons. I ran through injury at a few events and I had to rely on my own mental strength and toughness to get me through.

“I hope that my efforts will maybe inspire other people to go out and do something active. I firmly believe exercising and keeping active can help not just our physical health but our mental health too.

“When I had completed the 300 marathons in 270 weeks, beating my own challenge of 300 weeks I thought what better way to celebrate than to donate some money to Action Mental Health, to help support the vital work they do across Northern Ireland.”