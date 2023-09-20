9 great photos as revamped garden opens at Blossom Children’s Ward in Craigavon
Delegates gathered at Craigavon Area Hospital recently for the official opening of the garden at Blossom Children’s Ward following its makeover over the summer.
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:23 BST
The garden at the medical facility has had a wonderful makeover, transforming the area into a safe, calming retreat for families spending time on the ward.
This social action project took place over the summer and saw young people weeding flower beds, painting fences, laying bark, planting shrubs, plants and trees and staining garden furniture – creating a peaceful, quiet haven where families can take time out of the hospital and catch their breath.
The Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Ald Margaret Tinsley, was joined by healthcare professionals and representatives from Portadown Wellness Centre and Seagoe Youth Group for the opening ceremony.
