Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
The Lord Mayor, Ald Margaret Tinsley at the official opening of Blossom Children’s Ward Garden with representatives from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Portadown Wellness Centre, Seagoe Youth Group and Craigavon Area Hospital staff.The Lord Mayor, Ald Margaret Tinsley at the official opening of Blossom Children’s Ward Garden with representatives from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Portadown Wellness Centre, Seagoe Youth Group and Craigavon Area Hospital staff.
The Lord Mayor, Ald Margaret Tinsley at the official opening of Blossom Children’s Ward Garden with representatives from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Portadown Wellness Centre, Seagoe Youth Group and Craigavon Area Hospital staff.

9 great photos as revamped garden opens at Blossom Children’s Ward in Craigavon

Delegates gathered at Craigavon Area Hospital recently for the official opening of the garden at Blossom Children’s Ward following its makeover over the summer.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:23 BST

The garden at the medical facility has had a wonderful makeover, transforming the area into a safe, calming retreat for families spending time on the ward.

This social action project took place over the summer and saw young people weeding flower beds, painting fences, laying bark, planting shrubs, plants and trees and staining garden furniture – creating a peaceful, quiet haven where families can take time out of the hospital and catch their breath.

The Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Ald Margaret Tinsley, was joined by healthcare professionals and representatives from Portadown Wellness Centre and Seagoe Youth Group for the opening ceremony.

The Lord Mayor, Ald Margaret Tinsley at the official opening of Blossom Children’s Ward Garden with representatives from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Portadown Wellness Centre, Seagoe Youth Group and Craigavon Area Hospital staff.

1. Calming retreat opens at Craigavon Area Hospital

The Lord Mayor, Ald Margaret Tinsley at the official opening of Blossom Children’s Ward Garden with representatives from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Portadown Wellness Centre, Seagoe Youth Group and Craigavon Area Hospital staff. Photo: Contributed

Staff from Blossom Children’s Ward.

2. Calming retreat opens at Craigavon Area Hospital

Staff from Blossom Children’s Ward. Photo: Contributed

The new Blossom Children’s Ward Garden.

3. Calming retreat opens at Craigavon Area Hospital

The new Blossom Children’s Ward Garden. Photo: Contributed

Lord Mayor, Ald Margaret Tinsley with young people from Seagoe Youth Group who spent time during the summer transforming the garden.

4. Calming retreat opens at Craigavon Area Hospital

Lord Mayor, Ald Margaret Tinsley with young people from Seagoe Youth Group who spent time during the summer transforming the garden. Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ArmaghBanbridge