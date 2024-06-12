A warm welcome is on offer at the SE Trust’s Saintfield Safe and Well event
The event will provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere, those attending can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee, indulge in a scone and engage in friendly conversation.
There will also be a range of health promotion services available that will provide an opportunity to learn more about staying healthy and well, with experts on hand to provide valuable information and answer questions.
Everyone is invited to come along, relax and enjoy a cuppa.
Whether you're looking to connect with others, learn more about health and wellness, or simply enjoy a morning out, there will be something for everyone.
The ‘Great Get Together’ will take place on Friday 21 June from 10am – 12noon and will be held in Second Saintfield Presbyterian Church, Fairview, Ballynahinch Road, Saintfield, BT24 7AD.
If you are interested in attending, email [email protected] or phone (028) 9756 6934.