A warm welcome is on offer at the SE Trust’s Saintfield Safe and Well event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Eastern Trust’s Safe and Well Service is inviting all older adults to a ‘Great Get Together’ in Saintfield on June 21.

The event will provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere, those attending can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee, indulge in a scone and engage in friendly conversation.

There will also be a range of health promotion services available that will provide an opportunity to learn more about staying healthy and well, with experts on hand to provide valuable information and answer questions.

Everyone is invited to come along, relax and enjoy a cuppa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be experts on hand to offer advice at the Saintfield Safe and Well event. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Whether you're looking to connect with others, learn more about health and wellness, or simply enjoy a morning out, there will be something for everyone.

The ‘Great Get Together’ will take place on Friday 21 June from 10am – 12noon and will be held in Second Saintfield Presbyterian Church, Fairview, Ballynahinch Road, Saintfield, BT24 7AD.