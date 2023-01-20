Action Cancer is kicking off its 50th Anniversary celebrations on World Cancer Day, Saturday, February 4, with The Great Big Bucket Collection and is looking for volunteers from Coleraine.

The fundraising collection will take place at the Tesco Superstore from 10am and Action Cancer is appealing to individuals, families, friends or work colleagues from the area to volunteer for a couple of hours and raise much needed funds for the charity’s range of prevention, detection and support services.

Action Cancer already has strong community ties in Coleraine with the local Community Fundraising Group which continues to be well supported.

Angela McKenna, who is from Portrush, has volunteered for Action Cancer for almost 40 years. She said: “I have seen first-hand the life-saving work that is carried out by Action Cancer through its breast screening, counselling, complementary therapies and other therapeutic services.

Action Cancer fundraiser Angela McKenna

"The charity operates in both urban and rural areas and provides services for people diagnosed with cancer as well as people supporting a loved one on a cancer journey. These vital support services only exist because of public fundraising and so I appeal to everyone to spare a couple of hours and get behind Action Cancer’s Great Big Bucket Collection on Saturday, February 4. Your time will make a positive difference to the lives of local people in the area and could quite possibly save a life.”

Action Cancer has been at the heart of cancer prevention, detection and support for people in Northern Ireland for 50 years. The services that Action Cancer provide are unique and free to the user but come at a cost to the charity of £4 million every year.

These services include an early detection breast screening clinic, therapeutic services for people living with a cancer diagnosis as well as people supporting a loved one with a diagnosis and a range of health improvement services. These can be accessed from Action Cancer House in Belfast or from 13 regional locations and on board the Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra which travels to over 200 locations each year.

The Great Big Bucket Collection will take place concurrently in Carrickfergus, Ballyclare, Lurgan, Cookstown, Newtownards, Belfast, Lisburn and Bangor.

Action Cancer Supporters, Noeleen Curry and Louise Reid from Kells in Ballymena, launch “The Great Big Bucket Collection”

For those people who are unable to volunteer on the day Action Cancer is asking shops and businesses to place a bucket or collection tin in their venue on the week leading up to the collection. The charity is also accepting online donations at www.justgiving.com/campaign/greatbigbucketcollection

