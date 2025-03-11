Carrick residents were able to access vital health services at the heart of the community as the Sunnylands and Woodburn Community Development Group welcomed Action Cancer's mobile unit to Carrickfergus Community Church.

This event was funded through the Department for Communities ‘Areas at Risk’ scheme, which supports community-based initiatives in the Northlands area.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE said: “I would like to thank the Sunnylands and Woodburn Community Group for bringing the Action Cancer bus to the area. It is vital to identify cancer as early as possible as there are more treatment options and a better chance of survival.

“We all know that local people can find it difficult to make hospital appointments, so bringing this important service to the local area allows everyone to access this healthcare.”

Helen Bryce, Action Cancer; Michael Clarke, Chair of Sunnylands and Woodburn Community Development Group; Fiona Surgenor and Alison Kane, DEA Officers Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Photo: MEABC

To check out upcoming locations for the Big Bus or to book a service, visit www.actioncancer.org/big-bus

The Big Bus provides two services:

- If you are a woman aged 40-49 or 70+, you haven’t had a mammogram in the last two years, been pregnant or breast-feeding in the last six months and have no specific breast concerns, you are eligible to make an appointment for Breast Screening on the Bug Bus. The charity is the only place in Northern Ireland for women outside of the NHS screening age range to avail of a breast screening for free, so this is a great opportunity. The screening takes only a few minutes and, for the majority of women, provides peace of mind.

- MOT Health Checks are open to anyone aged 16+ and are a great way to get a current picture of your health. The check takes about 20 minutes and you will receive a variety of tests, such as blood pressure and cholesterol. You will also stand on the body composition scales to receive a printout of details such as muscle mass, hydration levels, fat around your organs, and BMI. The Health Improvement Officer carrying out your assessment will be able to provide advice and information about lifestyle improvements which can contribute to cancer prevention.