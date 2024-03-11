Actor James Nesbitt launches Great Daffodil Appeal for Marie Curie in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He met with volunteers whom he called “the lifeblood” of Marie Curie as the charity prepared to say Yes to Yellow for its annual flagship fundraising appeal.

Marie Curie cares for people in their homes and at its hospices, whatever their illness, bringing clinical care, comfort and emotional support to individuals facing end of life and those close to them.

From March 1, volunteer collectors will be out and about with the iconic Marie Curie daffodil pin collecting donations on high streets and at stores in every village, town and city across Northern Ireland (and the UK) throughout the month. There’s also lots of fun ways for people to Go Yellow and get fundraising at work, at schools, at home or in their community on March 21.

Actor James Nesbitt with Marie Curie volunteers (from left) Edwina, Gary and Lesley

It costs around £11.1m a year to run all of Marie Curie’s services and deliver its policy and influencing work in Northern Ireland and the charity depends on fundraising and legacy donations to fund its work. It provided hospice care at home and in-patient hospice care to nearly 5,000 people last year, along with the help of volunteer companions to terminally ill people and bereavement support and counselling to grieving relatives.

James Nesbitt commended the charity’s work and said: “I greatly admire the Marie Curie nurses, healthcare assistants, doctors and the wide range of healthcare professionals who provide expert end of life care to people when care and support becomes more important than cure.

“It’s a difficult, challenging role. I know from my good friend, Dr Catherine Doherty, who works at the Marie Curie hospice in Belfast, the compassion, skill and dedication that Marie Curie gives to every person and their families, providing support and care to get through the most difficult and traumatic time.

“Marie Curie could not operate without the help of its loyal and devoted band of volunteers. These men and women of all ages volunteer to raise funds and give of their time in countless ways to provide small acts of selfless service. They are simply amazing. They are the lifeblood of this vital service.

James Nesbitt with Marie Curie community nurse Joan Wilson (left) and hospice nurse Emily Jackson

“They are giving back to help others, often due to their own personal experiences from having their loved ones cared for by Marie Curie. So when you see that collector with the yellow collection box on a street near you, please give what they can as you never know when your family might need Marie Curie.”

James visited Marie Curie’s hospice in Belfast last June to meet with patients and staff to find out more about the charity’s mission to help provide a better end of life for everyone.

He’s known for his latest television work in crime dramas such as Suspects, Bloodlands, and has also memorably played Adam in the long-running romantic comedy series, Cold Feet as well as the hobbit Bofor in The Hobbit – The Battle of The Five Armies.

One of the volunteer collectors James met was Edwina Tester from Belfast. Her late husband was cared at the Belfast hospice before he died in 2004.

She said: “It was lovely to meet Jimmy Nesbitt and for him to take the time to support our Great Daffodil Appeal. I’ve been collecting and volunteering for Marie Curie for 20 years as I wanted to do my bit as a thank you for the care that my husband received. It was so appreciated at the time and I’ve never forgotten what they did for me and my family.”

Ciara Gallagher, Marie Curie’s Head of Fundraising in Northern Ireland, added: “Every £23 raised helps Marie Curie provide an hour of nursing care for someone at home.

“Everything we do, everything we fund, is so that everyone can have the best quality of life to the end. Our Great Daffodil Appeal helps ensure that people get the care and support they need; every Mum, every Dad, every Granny, every friend. We cannot thank our supporters and the wider community enough for their support and hope that they will again support us this March.”

Superdrug is the headline partner for the Great Daffodil Appeal in 2024. People can also pick up a daffodil pin in any Superdrug store this March or at a local Spar store where customers can also buy a bunch of fresh cut daffodils, with 10p per bunch in aid of Marie Curie.

The Great Daffodil Appeal is a UK-wide campaign in its 38th year. Today, one in four people don't get the end of life care they need. This Great Daffodil Appeal, Marie Curie is asking people to donate and wear their daffodil pin – to help ensure everyone gets expert care and support, right to the end.