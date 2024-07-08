Afternoon tea at the historic Balnamore Mill
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Music, stories and afternoon tea in an historic mill!
This unique event has been organised by Balnamore Community Association and will take place at Balnamore Mill on Saturday, August 3, from 2-4.30pm.
Sponsored by Causeway Geotech, raising funds for Balnamore Little Learners Pre-School, admission to the afternoon tea is a minimum donation of £5.
Local historians will be on hand to inform and entertain and there will be entertainment from harpist Lesley Magee and friends.
For bookings, contact 07701 077 695 or email balnamorecommunityassociation.com