This October is Positive Ageing Month, and to mark the occasion, Age Friendly Causeway has unveiled its annual Positive Ageing calendar.

The October programme is packed with a fantastic variety of events which will take place throughout the month, includes activities to suit all interests from guided walks, arts, sports and cultural activities to online training sessions and employment advice clinics.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “Through our Age-Friendly Programme we want to ingrain the inclusion of older people in all aspects of community life, remove barriers to participation, ensure access to services and make sure the Borough is an enjoyable place to live for older people.

“We want to achieve this by working with our partners, and it is thanks to this approach that we have been able to collate such a wide range of events which will be delivered throughout Positive Ageing Month.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, joins with Ann McNickle, Project Manager: Causeway Rural & Urban Network and Liam Hinphey, Age-Friendly Programme Coordinator, as the Mayor launches the programme of events for Positive Ageing Month this October. CREDIT CCGBC

“I would like to thank all those organisations and Council departments involved, for collaborating on this programme of events. Please let your friends know about what’s happening and bring them along to enjoy the fun as well. I hope that our older people will find Positive Ageing Month both informative and helpful.”

Browse the full calendar of events by visiting https://bit.ly/3ZEbzCv or copies of the programmes are available at Council offices and local libraries.

Booking for some of the events is essential, so please check with the individual venues for details. For more information, call Liam Hinphey, Age-Friendly Coordinator on 028 777 60306 or email [email protected]