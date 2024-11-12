Air Ambulance Northern Ireland has been announced as the designated charity partner of the 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200, which will take place on 7-10 May.

“The NW200 has previously supported the Air Ambulance NI in this capacity and we are delighted to be supporting this vital service again in 2025,” said Event Director, Mervyn Whyte.

The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes, ensuring rapid response to emergencies. On average, the medical team is called upon twice a day to respond to a range of incidents, including serious road traffic collisions, farm or workplace accidents, sport and leisure incidents, and medical emergencies.

“Briggs Equipment is proud to extend our support for the Air Ambulance NI in helping to raise funds for this worthwhile cause through our sponsorship of the North West 200 road races,” Briggs Equipment MD Ireland, Gary Clements, said.

Briggs Equipment MD Ireland, Gary Clements, launches the partnership at the charity’s headquarters at the Maze with Emir McLaughlin, NW200 Event Manager, Mervyn Whyte, NW200 Event Director, John Calvin, Air Ambulance NI Engineer and Kerry Anderson, Air Ambulance NI Head of Fundraising. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

"As the designated charity for the 2025 North West 200, we hope to inspire the biking community to support the Air Ambulance, which is here for all of us, every day,” said Air Ambulance NI’s Head of Fundraising, Kerry Anderson.

“On a daily basis, just less than £7,000 is needed to sustain operations that have provided a potential lifeline for thousands of people already. We will be working on the fundraising plan for the NW200 over the coming weeks and hope to have many ways for people to support the charity.

“Every donation, no matter how big or small, makes a significant difference in our ability to continue providing critical care to those in need.”