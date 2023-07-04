Air Ambulance NI fundraiser in late dad’s memory

​SIBLINGS Gina and Luke Woods, from Banbridge, recently presented a cheque for £12,765 to Air Ambulance NI, in loving memory of their late father Trevor – known as ‘Woody’.

Woody passed away 10 years ago, and Gina and Luke were anxious to mark such a poignant anniversary in a way that would honour his memory, while raising funds for the life-saving charity.

The energetic siblings entered eight relay teams into the Belfast City Marathon last April.

Their original aim was to enter only one or two teams and hopefully raise £1,000 for the charity.

However, as the word quickly spread about their challenge, their family and friends soon got on board, and the numbers grew and grew to a staggering 40 people, who collectively ran 209 miles! They aptly named the teams ‘Woody’s Wonders’.

Gina and Luke would like to thank all those who supported them, with special thanks to all the sponsors, well-wishers, family and friends, and, most of all, the runners and walkers who took on the challenge with them.

Gina commented, “It was phenomenal how everyone got behind me in my quest, and I really appreciate it.

"Never in a million years did I think I’d get this much support. Dad would have been so proud of everyone if he was here today.”

Luke and Gina would also like to thank Banbridge Golf Club who organised a ‘Trevor Woods Open Golf Day’ in aid of their cause, donating over £2,000 to Gina’s JustGiving page.

Amy Henshaw, area fundraising manager for Air Ambulance NI, added: “We cannot thank Gina and Luke enough for taking on this mammoth task in honour of their dad’s memory.

"We are sincerely grateful for this wonderful donation as without it, the team simply couldn’t fly. These funds will help people in the community for whom the worst has happened, thank you.”

Air Ambulance NI is now urging keen runners out there to take part in the forthcoming Belfast City Half Marathon on September 17, in aid of the life-saving team of ‘flying medics’