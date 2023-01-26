Air Ambulance NI, which is based at the Maze in Lisburn, has received a very welcome boost from staff at Translink.

Following a year of payroll giving, Translink staff have donated £4,000 to the organisation’s nominated charity partner, Air Ambulance NI, through the Give as You Earn scheme.

These funds, along with money donated through a series of fundraising initiatives, challenges and events, have helped raise almost £18,000 for the charity which recently celebrated its fifth birthday.

This total equates to over three days of operating costs and six lives saved and marks a successful conclusion to the first year of three-year partnership between Translink and Air Ambulance NI, following the selection of the charity by staff in January 2022.

Pictured L-R are Air Ambulance’s Colleen Milligan with Translink Staff Charity Fund Representative Lynsey Fee with colleagues Ronnie Martin and Colin Burns. Photo by Aaron McCracken

The charity’s operational helicopter carries a crew compiling pilot, doctor, and paramedic, 365 days of the year operating for twelve hours every day.