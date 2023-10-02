Local charity, Air Ambulance NI is holding their first information session on ‘Gifts in Wills’ to be hosted in the Ulster Museum, Belfast, on Wednesday, October 25 at 11am.

The event is open to the public and attendees will hear how important it is to make a will, practical guidance for making a will, as well as the importance of gifts in wills for Air Ambulance NI charity.

A gift in a will, also known as a legacy gift, of any size can make a difference for Air Ambulance NI, helping to ensure the service keeps flying in the future.

Damien McAnespie, Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, said: “Here in Northern Ireland, most adults have not made a will. The information session will give an insight into the importance of making a will, how to do that as well as providing an insight into the work of air ambulance and its impact. Our attendees will also have a tour of the museum, a

lovely way to end our event.

"Gifts in Wills are a vital source of income for the charity to help sustain and maintain the service today and for generations to come. Each year, Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2.5 million, or £6,850 per day. We hope that after providing for their family and loved ones, individuals will also think of Air Ambulance. Every gift, regardless of value, will make a difference. Any gift will be used considerately and effectively, ensuring that your legacy lives on.”

The event is free to attend, and pre-registration is essential at 028 9262 2677 (Mon-Fri) or visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘Air Ambulance NI’. The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.