Full-time physiotherapist Aisling Hutchinson, has just taken the ultimate leap of faith, transforming her passion into a business.

The local woman has opened Banbridge’s very first reformer pilates studio in the heart of the town.

Studio Revive, based at 38 Rathfriland Street, above Bannside Osteopathy, is already proving to be a “massive success” according to Aisling.

The woman behind the business, Aisling Hutchinson. Pic: Stephanie Joyce. ​​​​​​

Reformer pilates is a form of exercise used to stretch and strengthen various muscle groups.

It focuses on posture, alignment and breathing by using a dynamic machine with resistance springs.

Aisling first discovered her love for reformer pilates while working in an office job in Belfast.

In the beginning it was just a hobby, but Aisling went on to train as an instructor, and now enjoys teaching classes in her spare time.

Reformer pilates in action. Pic: Stephanie Joyce.

She said: “I always wanted to open my own studio in Banbridge, especially because there is nothing similar in the local area.

“You don’t have to enjoy sports or exercise to like pilates.

"It is so beneficial for your body, and you can feel the difference after just one session!”

The pay-as-you-go studio currently offers two classes: beginner and dynamic, however, Aisling is exploring the possibility of extending her offering to include post-natal sessions.

Pic: Stephanie Joyce.

“I cater for people of all ages, everyone is welcome in my studio, young and old, men and women,” she said.

“This is a low impact exercise, that can also be used as a rehabilitation tool.

“Classes are filling up quickly, it has been great to receive so much support!”

At present, Aisling can cater for up to five people per class, but the entrepreneur has big plans to expand.

Single-handedly running her business, while managing her bustling career, and being mum to a two-year old boy, Aisling hopes to one day expand and move to an even bigger location.