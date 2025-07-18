Alastair encourages people to go over the top to raise vital funds for cancer charity

Alastair Mackay from Lisburn is calling on people to show their support for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre as it marks its 40th anniversary, by taking part in its Take on the Tower Abseil.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alastair, who has been supported by Friends of the Cancer Centre since being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2017, is encouraging people to abseil one of Northern Ireland’s tallest buildings on Saturday August 9, 2025 to support the charity’s vital work.

This year not only marks Friends of the Cancer Centre’s 40th anniversary, but also ten years of the charity’s abseil, which to date has raised over £850,851.34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair is one of the 967 people who have already taken on the challenge, as he conquered the tower in 2022 with his daughters Caitlin, Erin and Megan.

Alastair taking part in the Take on the Tower Superhero Abseil in 2022 with his daughter Erin. Pic credit: Friends of the Cancer Centre

Alastair took part to say thank you to the charity for its support during his diagnosis and treatment, which included the funding of his specialist nurse.

“I was first diagnosed with kidney cancer during an ultrasound scan for a gallstone investigation,” Alastair explained.

"I had no symptoms at that time and no clue that I had a large tumour growing on my left kidney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Within a matter of weeks I had the kidney removed and was back at work the following month.

"I remained in good health for three years, however I developed an annoying dull ache between my shoulder blades.

"I was called for a bone scan and a subsequent full body MRI revealed a significant metastasised tumour on my upper spine and a smaller one on my neck.

"I knew then that the cancer cells had escaped my kidney, had been silently roaming around in my system all that time and eventually decided to take up residence on my spine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was referred immediately to the team at the Cancer Centre in Belfast and I rapidly received an intense course of radiotherapy and an oral chemotherapy related drug.

"My tumours responded well to radiotherapy and alongside quite a large collection of other medication, I’ve been stable ever since.

“There is a long list of people whom I need to thank, but outstanding amongst them is Mel McNally, Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Urology Clinical Nurse Specialist, who has been my nurse since 2019.

"I communicate with her face-to-face, by email, by phone and by text. She is always available, no request is too small and no question is too stupid. She has encouraged me through darker days, laughed with me through brighter ones and she coordinates all my care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have developed a desire to make the most of every day and to give something back.

"I took part in Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Take on the Tower Superhero Abseil in 2022, alongside my three daughters, to say thank you for the wonderful care I have received.

"I was delighted to have raised over £3,000 for the charity.

"I know times are hard for so many people at the moment, but I would encourage everyone to show their support for this vital local charity, and get involved in the abseil, as people like me rely on its work.”

To register to take part in the abseil, visit www.friendsofthecancercentre.com or call (028) 9069 9393. Registration is £35 with a minimum suggested sponsorship of £150.