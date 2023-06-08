All hospital births will now take place at Antrim Area Hospital, after the Permanent Secretary accepted a recommendation from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust Board.

In a statement, the Trust said: “We welcome the decision of the Permanent Secretary to approve the recommendation of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust Board that all hospital births should take place at Antrim Area Hospital.

"Operationally, this will come into effect from 17 July 2023 and preparations are now underway to implement that decision. We strongly believe this is the best outcome for women and babies in our care.

"It will allow us to continue providing the highest standard of inpatient maternity care and births at one, dedicated site, with a safer, more sustainable staffing model.

Hospital births to move away from Causeway to Antrim Hospital from July 17

"Any women who are due to give birth at Causeway Hospital will be contacted directly by the Trust. We have also set up a helpline to answer any queries from women who are due to give birth at Causeway.

"We recognise this has also been an uncertain time for our very dedicated team of maternity staff at Causeway Hospital and we will be supporting them through this period of transition.

"Causeway Hospital is a key part of the Trust’s acute hospital network and we remain committed to maintaining acute services and an Emergency Department at the site. We recognise that the hospital and its staff play a vital role in serving the local community, and we want to enhance rather than diminish that role.

"Causeway Hospital will retain its high quality antenatal and postnatal care which we recognise are critical local services for women. We will al so be enhancing these services so that pregnant women will have access to complex antenatal care and clinics at Causeway Hospital.”

A 14-week public consultation seeking views on the transformation of acute maternity services within the Northern Trust area was carried out between November 2022 and March 2023.

Following the consultation, at its public meeting in March 2023, the Board of the Northern Trust approved a recommendation that all hospital births should take place at Antrim Area Hospital.