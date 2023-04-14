All Saints Amateur Boxing Club in Ballymena has successfully trained 30 local people to achieve a fighting fit condition during a 12-week training course funded by the Housing Executive.

The club, situated close to the Dunclug and Doury Road estates, used the £500 community involvement grant to purchase new gym equipment such as weights and yoga mats, enabling it to hold free boxing training, fitness classes and workshops.

The Fighting Fit project's goals were to improve the physical and mental health of participants, foster community cohesion through sport and exercise, while enabling adults in the area to set a positive example to others.

Although open to everyone, the scheme was geared towards individuals over 40 after the club held a series of focus groups that revealed a lack of resources and activities for older adults in the area.

Housing Executive Assistant Area Manager Roy McClean, All Saints boxing coach Brendan Dunne and Housing Executive Good Relations Officer John Read pictured at All Saints Amateur Boxing Club in Ballymena

All Saints ABC coach Brendan Dunne said: “This programme equips people with the tools to live happier and healthier lives. We targeted people over 40 after finding that older members of the community are often isolated and excluded from clubs and sporting activities.

“There is also a decline in health among our older people and a lack of participation in regular physical activity. By getting involved in schemes like this, adults can often help set a good example for their children and grandchildren.

“This helps set our young people on the right path and not get led astray by negative influences. The programme was available free of charge to participants, to avoid imposing a financial barrier to many. Thanks to the Housing Executive for helping to make it possible.”

Housing Executive Good Relations Officer John Read said: “We are proud to support schemes such as Fighting Fight as they can help older members of our community play a role in creating a happier, healthier and more responsible generation.

“The course will have a significant impact on both the physical and mental well-being of participants as it increases social interaction and gives adults the opportunity to meet new people and form new relationships with people of different backgrounds.”