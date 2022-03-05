“It is unacceptable that anyone is subjected to intimidation whilst simply trying to access or deliver healthcare, as has been the case at hospitals and clinics across NI. We know this has been an issue with protests regularly at the entrance to Craigavon Area Hospital, with women and healthcare workers reporting feeling intimidated. Women who have suffered miscarriage have spoken of the traumatising impact some of the imagery at these protests has caused. While there is a right to dignified protest, there is no right to protest in a location which is intended to cause harm or specifically to women likely already to be in a vulnerable state. I hope it will become law before the end of this mandate.”