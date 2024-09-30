Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Coleraine man has set himself an incredible charity challenge of marathons and mountain climbs – as well as committing to going sober for one year.

26-year-old Adam Stewart is taking on a huge list of challenges to try to raise £5,000 for the charity Children with Cancer UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky to be selected by Children with Cancer UK to run in the London Marathon 2025. It’s a huge honour to represent this incredible charity, and I’m determined to give it my all – both on the marathon course and beyond.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

" While running the London Marathon is a major challenge, I want to do even more to raise awareness. That's why I’ve committed to taking on not just the marathon, but other additional endurance events and a personal challenge of my own, to make the biggest impact possible.

Adam Stewart taking part in the Belfast Marathon - just one of the many challenges he is taking on for Children with Cancer UK. Credit Adam Stewart

"To help raise £5000, I’m pushing myself further with these extra challenges – Dorset Coastal Marathon in December. I’ll be running this brutal marathon along the Coast, tackling rugged cliffs, beach runs, and extreme elevation throughout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two weeks after “the big one” the London Marathon which Adam will tackle in April 2025, he will then push himself to run ANOTHER marathon – this time through the streets of Belfast.

And that’s not all!

“I’ll take on the SAS Fan Dance again, a 24km trek over Pen y Fan mountain, carrying a 20kg bergen. This is one of the hardest endurance events out there, replicating part of the SAS selection test,” said Adam who is scheduled to tackle this in June or July next year.

Coleraine man Adam Stewart has lined up an incredible list of challenges to raise funds for Children with Cancer UK. Credit Adam Stewart

"Then to finish off the fundraising, I also plan to participate in the BMW Berlin Marathon in September 2025, although this is subject to getting a spot,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of my commitment, I’ve also chosen to go sober for an entire year with "One Year No Beer" from September 5, pushing myself to new limits and showing my dedication to this cause.”

Adam has already been clocking up the miles in training for his mammoth fundraiser having completed this year’s Belfast Marathon, The SAS Fan Dance, Antrim Half Marathon, and Belfast Half Marathon.

Donations to support Adam can be made via JustGiving