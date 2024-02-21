Annual fundraising mission for the Resurgam Trust focuses on prevention of young suicide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trust Director, Adrian Bird explained: “Each year our staff nominate a charity that is important to them.

"This year we felt it was important to focus our fundraising activity on the prevention of young suicide by raising funds for PAPYRUS and particularly to supporting their work here in Northern Ireland.

"We know how important it is for people to access support particularly if they are having thoughts of suicide.

Caroline King, Area Manager PAPYRUS Northern Ireland with Connor Crawford, Empowering Youth Project, Mabel Scullion, Early Intervention Lisburn, Brooke Moorhead and Ugne Girciute Connected Minds Youth Committee. Pic credit: Resurgam Trust

"We have several events planned that we hope will generate vital funds for Papyrus.

"We hope the community of Lisburn will support us throughout the year either by giving directly to us or support our fundraising activity. Any small donation or kind act can make a huge difference.”

The Resurgam Trust, as a member of the Lisburn Suicide Prevention Task Group fully recognises the devastating impact of suicide across our communities.

Adrian added: “Look out across our social media pages, in our Centres and across our businesses for opportunities to support our fundraising efforts. If you would like to contribute to our just giving page please follow https://www.justgiving.com/page/resurgam-trust-1707481795531?utm_term=wYwpEbkpx.”

Connected Minds Youth Committee and Resurgam Youth pictured following their Hope Walk with the mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan. Pc credit: Resurgam Trust

Caroline King, Area Manager PAPYRUS Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to be partnering with The Resurgam Trust, and welcome their valuable support.

"By working together we will raise greater awareness of the vital support which is available and engage with young people who are struggling with thoughts of suicide.

"Money raised by The Resurgam Trust, and its staff will help to pay for potentially life-saving calls, texts and emails to our confidential HOPELINE247 service, which offers support and advice to young people and anyone who is worried about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.

"Fundraising also helps PAPYRUS to engage with local communities and volunteers in suicide prevention projects and supports the training we deliver to individuals and groups.

"Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. Together we must continue giving hope to young people.