Parents and families whose babies or children have passed away are being invited to remember them at a special Snowdrop Walk.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust will hold their Snowdrop Walk on Sunday, February 16 from 2pm – 4pm at their Garden of Remembrance located at Antrim Area Hospital.

The annual event offers a special opportunity to come together and will include snowdrop planting and a craft activity.

Light refreshments will be served. Anyone with any queries is asked to please email [email protected]