Annual Snowdrop Walk to be held at Garden of Remembrance at Antrim Area Hospital
Parents and families whose babies or children have passed away are being invited to remember them at a special Snowdrop Walk.
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust will hold their Snowdrop Walk on Sunday, February 16 from 2pm – 4pm at their Garden of Remembrance located at Antrim Area Hospital.
The annual event offers a special opportunity to come together and will include snowdrop planting and a craft activity.
Light refreshments will be served. Anyone with any queries is asked to please email [email protected]
