Antrim and Newtownabbey Council's 'Winter Wellness' event for mums and mums-to-be
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is running a Winter Wellness event at Mossley Mill this February.
The event is for mums-to-be or mums of a babies up to 18 months who are residents of the Antrim and Newtownabbey area.
The get-together will include informative talks, feel-good practices and a nutritious lunch.
It will run on Friday, February 14 from 10.30am-12.30pm.
Spaces are limited; anyone who is interested is asked to register by February 10 by emailing [email protected] or calling 02890340160.
