Antrim and Newtownabbey Council's 'Winter Wellness' event for mums and mums-to-be

By Helena McManus
Published 30th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is running a Winter Wellness event at Mossley Mill this February.

The event is for mums-to-be or mums of a babies up to 18 months who are residents of the Antrim and Newtownabbey area.

The get-together will include informative talks, feel-good practices and a nutritious lunch.

It will run on Friday, February 14 from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Spaces are limited; anyone who is interested is asked to register by February 10 by emailing [email protected] or calling 02890340160.

