Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is running a Winter Wellness event at Mossley Mill this February.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is for mums-to-be or mums of a babies up to 18 months who are residents of the Antrim and Newtownabbey area.

The get-together will include informative talks, feel-good practices and a nutritious lunch.

It will run on Friday, February 14 from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Spaces are limited; anyone who is interested is asked to register by February 10 by emailing [email protected] or calling 02890340160.