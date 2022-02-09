Are you affected by dementia?Support services are there for you

The Society have three virtual Carer Support Groups and are running a Dementia Information Programme.

People affected by dementia can also get one to one support from their local Dementia Support Worker and there are three virtual Carer Support Groups across the Northern Trust area which you can join.

Carers can meet other people who are also supporting someone with dementia, they can talk about their caring role in a safe and relaxed environment. There is also helpful information and advice from our experienced staff.

The Antrim/Ballymena Group meets on the third Thursday of the month with the next one on February 17. There is no March meeting due to the Bank Holiday but there will be a meeting on April 21. Meetings take place from 10.30-11.30am and the contact, if you have any questions or wish to join, is Valerie Guthrie – 079 1866 1823 – [email protected]g.uk

In addition the Society’s Virtual Dementia Information Programme offers an online series of free talks and information sessions for anyone who cares for

someone with dementia, has a family member or friend with dementia or anyone who has questions about dementia.

These are as follows: What is Dementia? with Dr Ronan Kehoe – Consultant Old Age Liaison Psychiatrist, NHSCT on Tuesday, February 22

10.30am – 11.30am; Dementia and Changes in Behaviours with Anne Marie Stewart, NHSCT Dementia Home Support Team, Tuesday, March 1, 10.30am – 11.30am; Planning for the Future: Planning for a Care Home? Your Questions Answered with

Denise Bermingham, NHSCT Dementia Navigator on Tuesday, March 8, 10.30am – 11.30am; and Carer Support Services with Gillian Bradley, NHSCT Carer Hub, on Tuesday, March 15, from 10.30am – 11.30am

To book into any of these sessions, contact Aoife on 077 1037 9947 or [email protected]