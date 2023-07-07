Are you suffering with hayfever this summer? Find out if innovative treatment Halotherapy is worth its salt

With the summer well and truly on our doorstep, many people suffering with hayfever are desperately searching for relief.

If tablets, nasal sprays, and barrier balms are not quite doing the trick, then it could be worth considering halotherapy, an innovative use of salt to combat hayfever, as well as asthma, and a catalogue of other conditions.

Since she was ten years old, retired NHS worker, Mae O’Callaghan suffered so badly from hay fever; it not only destroyed her ‘dreaded’ childhood summers but in later years led to a further diagnosis of asthma that left her choking and unable to breathe.

That’s until she came across Halotherapy, also known as Salt Therapy; halos being the Greek word for salt.

Mae O’Callaghan from Larne found relief from hayfever thanks to halotherapy. Pic credit: Salt Therapy NI

Since 2016, the complementary treatment, which involves inhaling fine particles of pharmaceutical grade salt has transformed her life. She is now medication free and enjoying life all-year round.

The 66-year-old former Support Worker for the Northern Trust from Larne said, from late March until September when the pollen count is high, even a trip out to the bin would trigger symptoms so severe, it kept her up all night.

Mae said: “I wouldn’t describe hay fever as being anything like a cold. It’s much worse. In addition to sneezing, coughing, congestion and runny nose, the itching in the eyes, ears, nose and throat is unbearable. At times, I would feel like sticking a knitting needle into my ear to get some relief. It drove me crazy.

“It started when I was in primary school. I used to dread sunny days when teachers would take the class outside. I was always miserable coming up to exam times. The medication is better now but back then, it made me really sleepy.

Gill Baxter who manages Sea Breeze Salt Therapy in Doagh. Pic credit: Salt Therapy NI

“Years later, one night, I woke up and could hardly breathe. It was a really frightening experience. I was diagnosed with asthma, triggered by hay fever. Asthma is an all-year round condition so it was a double whammy. I was choking and coughing and couldn’t get relief.”

The symptoms of asthma include tight chest, shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing for which Mae was prescribed an inhaler in addition to eye drop medication, antihistamines and a nasal spray for hay fever.

Out of desperation, a radio advert in 2016 led her to try out Salt Therapy at a clinic in Doagh near to her work in Ballyclare.

The treatment works when fine particles of salt are inhaled, absorbing any excess moisture in the lungs that would cause irritation or infection, thinning mucus and making coughs more productive and less stressful for patients.

Sylvia Darragh, owner of Natural Salt Therapy in Aghalee. Pic credit: Salt Therapy NI

Carried out in salt treatment rooms, it alleviates symptoms of lung problems such as asthma, COPD, bronchitis and cough and also helps with allergies, skin conditions and relaxation.

Mae said: “I really only went to deal with the asthma, not knowing that it would be effective against hay fever too. To be honest, I had nothing to lose. I don’t like taking medication and wanted to come off it.

“I started going in April 2016. My hay fever usually kicked off in May. At first, I started going three times a week and then just kept it up although I’ve reduced that to two at the minute. I don’t go over the winter but do start building it up from April and continue doing a couple of sessions a week through to October or November.”

Within a month of starting salt therapy, Mae was able to come off her inhaler and noticed the signs and symptoms of hay fever had yet to start.

Mairead McNulty from Serene Salt Therapy in Omagh. Pic credit: Salt Therapy NI

Seven years later, she is able to enjoy a normal summer evening ‘just like everyone else.’

“Life has returned to normal. When my eyes get a bit itchy every now and again, I get over the counter eye drops but I no longer need to get prescriptions. I’m also sleeping better because hay fever can get really bad at night. Pollen rises in the heat but falls at night and if you are out you are going to be blasted by it.

“I’ve met another lady suffering from hay fever who is also getting salt therapy and she told me she would have to get up during the night to have a shower to get some relief. I would really encourage anyone who is suffering from this, other allergies or respiratory illnesses to put any scepticism aside and give it a go but do go for more than one treatment as it has a cumulative effect.”

Gill Baxter who manages Sea Breeze Salt Therapy in Doagh, where Mae receives treatment said: “Mae’s story is our why; the reason we do what we do. We want to let people know there is support available for a range of respiratory, allergy and skin conditions that brings real relief.”

So convinced about its benefits, Gill has recently joined forces with four, independent but similar businesses in NI to form a new coalition, Salt Therapy NI. They are based in Aghalee, Larne, Banbridge and Omagh. More are about to come on board.

She explained: “We have three core purposes. To drive public awareness and educate about Salt Therapy’s value. We are also seeking an academic research partner to conduct new local research to build a persuasive case to bring to health decision makers about its merits as a legitimate and beneficial treatment.

Jacqui Beggs who owns East Coast Salt Therapy clinic in Larne. Pic credit: Salt Therapy NI

“Salt Therapy NI is not about profit. As practitioners, we have each experienced or witnessed first-hand how it helps improve the quality of peoples’ health and lives. We want to help. It’s not about making money. We see it more as a public service and want it to be affordable and accessible to all. That’s the key message we’ll be bringing to Stormont when a functioning Executive is restored.”

Salt Therapy NI member, Colleen Fegan who owns Halo Health salt therapy in Banbridge said: “Hay fever affects all ages and makes life really difficult for people when they go outdoors, but we have to go out. We can't hide away for the whole season.

“Children need to go out to play, people need to shop and go about their daily business and unfortunately some people have to work outdoors. Our client Niall Savage is a 37-year-old construction worker who comes to us regularly for salt therapy to manage symptoms of hay fever.

Naill has found since he started the treatment, he isn't tortured with streaming eyes and a sore throat that made his life a misery. He's able to get on with his work and enjoy being outdoors again.”

Salt Therapy NI member, Sylvia Darragh, owner of Natural Salt Therapy in Aghalee said: “If you've never suffered with hay fever you might not be able to appreciate how severe and debilitating the symptoms can be.

“At a time of year when people should be able to enjoy outdoors in the good weather, hay fever can make you feel absolutely miserable with sore streaming eyes, sneezing, coughing and itching.

“This year has been horrendous for hay fever sufferers with the hot weather and pollen levels sitting most days at High or Very High.

“At our salt rooms in Aghalee, we have seen an increase in people coming to relieve their symptoms naturally and start enjoying being outdoors again.

“For one of our regulars, George, a farmer from the Craigavon area, being outdoors is a must.

“He heard about salt therapy last summer and started coming in for the treatment regularly because he suffers really badly with hay fever.

“He found the treatment really beneficial so this year he started early coming in around the end of March.

“When the pollen count is high, George comes twice a week and says this year has been so different for him.

“He hasn't needed any inhalers; eye drops or antihistamines and has been able to get on with his farming work in total comfort.

“When I asked George how he would sum up his experience of salt therapy he said, ‘It’s been life changing’."

Salt Therapy NI member, Mairead McNulty from Serene Salt Therapy in Omagh said: “My clients have been telling me that for some reason this year their symptoms have really escalated and are finding it more difficult to get through the pollen season.

"Some are having to take sick leave, and some say their sleeping has also become badly affected, making an already difficult situation more problematic through sheer lack of sleep.

"One client Nuala, a regular attender who is mum to two small children and is a lecturer in college says she is so grateful she found salt therapy because it makes the difference between day and night.

“She started coming for salt therapy a few months ago because she has suffered from hay fever for years and could not find anything to help. She gave the treatment a go being fed up with over-the-counter remedies that did very little or didn’t work at all. She has noticed a massive difference this summer.

"Nuala struggled on with hay fever when she had only herself to think about but, now she has two small children aged one and three, being constantly under the weather with hay fever is just not an option and she was fed up with people constantly asking if she had a cold.”

Nuala commented: “Hay fever is much worse than a cold and others just don’t see the effect it can have on daily life. Salt Therapy has made such a difference and I wish I had found it so much earlier. I’m going to continue to attend but next year will start earlier before the hay fever season starts.”

Salt Therapy NI member, Jacqui Beggs who owns East Coast Salt Therapy clinic in Larne added: “My client Jamie has a lot of allergies. He is allergic to grass pollen and house dust. He comes to salt therapy on a weekly basis to help control his symptoms which include a running nose, itchy eyes and itchy throat. I was recently closed for a short period and he couldn't wait to get back as his symptoms had started to return.

“Jamie has tried every remedy going, both over the counter and from the GP. He even got an injection, but nothing controls his symptoms like salt therapy. Salt is a natural antihistamine and also a natural anti-inflammatory, which is good for reducing inflammation associated with hay fever."

To find your nearest Salt Therapy Room visit www.salttherapyni.co.uk