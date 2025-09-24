Leading autism advocacy groups have responded to claims that there is a link between paracetamol use and autism.

It comes after President Donald Trump’s administration suggested that children may be more likely to develop autism if exposed to the drug, known as Tylenol in the US, during pregnancy.

However, the president’s comments have been criticised by autism campaigners.

The National Autistic Society said the claims were “nothing more than fearmongering”, adding: “Let's be clear – painkillers do not cause autism and vaccines do not cause autism. We urge anyone looking for information about autism to visit websites from trusted organisations such as the NHS and the National Autistic Society.”

Kerry Boyd, CEO of Autism NI said the charity has used evidence-based research to develop services for autistic people for over 35 years. "As CEO, I represent the charity at Autism Alliance UK,” she added.

“In line with their position, we acknowledge that while extensive research has been conducted, with hundreds of studies investigating the potential causes of autism, no major environmental cause has been identified to date. We are concerned that there may be research that suggests a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism - a study showing a correlation is not the same as finding a cause. As per NHS guidance, paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief for pregnant women when used as directed.

"What we do know is that the rising rates of autism that we have seen in recent years are most likely due to better understanding and increased awareness of what autism is, and changes to diagnosis. Autism NI remains committed to supporting our autistic community. Our efforts were instrumental in the successful campaigning and passing of the Autism Act (NI) 2011 and the Autism (Amendment) Act (NI) 2022.

"These legislative milestones reflect our ongoing dedication to improving services and support for autistic people and their families - something that will continue to be at the heart of our work."

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it regularly reviews the safety of paracetamol, including during pregnancy, to ensure that the benefits to the patient and unborn baby outweigh any risks.

"Recent existing studies do not show a causal association between paracetamol use during pregnancy and autism,” the statement added.

