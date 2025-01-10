Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The innovative work of a Northern Trust Palliative Care Team has been recognised at the Macmillan Professionals Excellence Awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trust’s Macmillan Palliative Care Service Improvement and Community Specialist Palliative Care Team was highly commended in the Integration Excellence category for its partnership approach and use of creative methods to raise public awareness and foster compassionate communities.

Service Improvement Lead Fiona Gilmour said: “Many people don't understand what palliative care is until it knocks at their door. We're trying to raise awareness and educate the public in a variety of ways that will help them plan for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s our aim to enhance the lives of people with palliative conditions and address sensitive topics like grief, loss and palliative care through a broad range of impactful projects which are aimed at people of all ages and parts of our communities.”

The Northern Trust’s Macmillan Palliative Care Service Improvement and Community Specialist Palliative Care Team who received a highly commended award at the Macmillan Professionals Excellence Awards, left to right, Daphne Law, Palliative Care Service Improvement Support Worker, Edel McCann, Specialist Community Palliative Care Social Worker, Alison Craig, Macmillan Palliative Care Service Improvement Facilitator, Fiona Gilmour, Macmillan Palliative Care Service Improvement Lead, Tracey Stewart, Specialist Community Palliative Care Dietitian and Anne O’Hagan, Macmillan Palliative Care Service Improvement Facilitator. CREDIT NHSCT

The team has organised a very successful art project in local schools, worked with the farming community around succession planning and led the development of a network of death positive libraries.

“We want to transform perceptions about palliative care and make it much less of a taboo subject. Partnership working has been a key part of this and we’re really pleased to have had this opportunity to showcase our work to the wider Macmillan family and receive this prestigious recognition,” Fiona added.

The Northern Trust was also represented at the awards by its Haematology Clinical Nurse Specialists, who were finalists in the Specialist Palliative Care category. Their service improvements include introducing nurse-led bone marrow biopsy clinics which have reduced patient discomfort and achieving Myeloma UK’s Clinical Service Excellence Programme accreditation.