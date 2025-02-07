Baby Hope’s first birthday inspires heartfelt donation to the Ulster Hospital’s neonatal unit

An act of kindness from a special baby girl has touched the hearts of families and staff at the Ulster Hospital’s Neonatal Unit.

Baby Hope Jackson, a former Neonatal patient, returned to donate story books to the unit that once cared for her.

Hope arrived nine weeks early, at just 31 weeks, on January 27, 2024.

To mark her first birthday, her family invited loved ones to gift books that could be donated to the Neonatal Unit.

Mum Ruth Jackson reflected: “When Hope was in the Neonatal Unit, reading to her was such a comfort.

"These books will hopefully give other families a chance to develop their bond.”

Hope’s family expressed their deep gratitude to the Neonatal Unit, acknowledging the dedication of the staff who played a vital role in Hope’s journey.

Infant Feeding Lead Cathy Flinn said: “We really value and appreciate Baby Hope’s donation to our unit as reading is so important for a baby’s neurological development.”