The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is marking Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9 -15) with a number of special events and initiatives. Credit Northern Trust

Now in its 21st year, the annual campaign is an opportunity to come together to remember and commemorate much-loved and missed babies.

A Service of Remembrance will take place on Sunday, October 8 at 3pm in Our Lady and St Patrick’s Church, Ballymoney. This event is open to all those who have experienced a loss in pregnancy, or the death of a baby or child.

At Antrim and Causeway Hospitals, Butterfly Remembrance Walls will be set up where a butterfly can be placed as a symbol of remembrance. At Antrim Area Hospital, the wall will be located outside the Day Assessment Unit and will be open on Monday, October 9 from 11am-noon and Thursday, October 12 from 3-4pm and 6-7pm.

At Causeway Hospital, the wall will be available outside the main entrance on Monday, October 9 from 3-4pm, Tuesday, October 10 from 11am-12noon and Wednesday, October 11 from 7-8pm.

On Friday, October 13, a Wave of Light Memory Walk will bring people together at the Garden of Remembrance at Antrim Area Hospital. Please meet at Bush House car park at 6:45pm with the walk beginning at 7pm. Small LED candles will be provided to all those taking part.

Anyone who would like their baby’s name read out during the event (whether you are in attendance or not), please email [email protected] 5pm on Thursday, October 12 or get in touch if you have any questions.

Northern Trust Bereavement Midwife Lesley-Ann Kennedy said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week encourages us to openly recognise baby loss, and acknowledge its impact on so many families.

“We hope our events will bring some comfort to all those who have been bereaved, by offering opportunities to remember and reflect, and helping people to see that support is available regardless of what step of your journey you are on.