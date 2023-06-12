Backlog of cervical cancer testing must be dealt with as quickly as possible – Dillon

Register
Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon has written to the Department of Health for an update on cervical smears reviews and the current backlog of cervical cancer testing.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST

The party’s health spokesperson Linda Dillon said: “I have written to the Department of Health seeking clarity on where we are with the current backlog of cervical cancer testing and for an update on the internal cervical smear reviews within each trust.

“The Department of Health and the Trusts need to put women’s health as their priority and ensure the backlog is dealt with as quickly as possible.

“Women need to know quickly if something is wrong, so that it can be identified, and treatment can begin as soon as possible.

“I have also asked how the Department is ensuring that women are aware of these reviews as it is essential, they are kept up to date and fully informed of their findings.”

