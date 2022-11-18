Ballybogey’s Jordan Christie and his family are lighting up their home for charity for the third Christmas and Air Ambulance NI is the beneficiary.

The lights are at 9 Meadowbrook, Ballybogey, BT53 6RE, and everyone is welcome to have a look and donate to the charity.

Jordan said: “This is the second year we are supporting Air Ambulance because we know of the great work the service does in our community.

"Last year we raised £3,047 which was enough to help save the life of someone in Northern Ireland. We really enjoyed going to the airbase last year to see the helicopter and meet some of the team.”

Jordan's Ballybogey home

Kerry Anderson, Air Ambulance, said: “We are so grateful to Jordan and his family for lighting up their home. It’s touching that they are dedicated to helping others, particularly in these challenging times.

"The donations will help the Air Ambulance fly to the next patient. Jordan we hope your ‘lights for flights’ will inspire lots of support!”