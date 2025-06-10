A Ballycastle man is lacing up his running shoes once more to support Alzheimer’s UK.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well known runner Paul Quinn is set to take on the Great North Run in Newcastle on September 7.

With over 12 years of running experience, Paul has completed numerous marathons across the UK and Ireland, including Manchester, Edinburgh, London, Dublin, and Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His commitment to running is matched by his passion for supporting charitable causes worldwide.

Paul Quinn, a seasoned distance runner and dedicated member of Springwell Running Club, is set to participate in the AJ Bell Great North Run on Sunday, 7 September, aiming to raise funds for Alzheimer’s UK. CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

The AJ Bell Great North Run is renowned as the world’s largest half marathon, attracting 60,000 runners annually.

The 13.1-mile route stretches from Newcastle upon Tyne to South Shields, offering participants an electric atmosphere, roadside entertainment, and the iconic crossing of the Tyne Bridge.

Seasoned distance runner and member of Springwell Running Club, Paul has set himself a target of £300. Anyone wishing to donate to his fundraising for Alzheimer’s UK can do so via his JustGiving page.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.