Ballycastle man Paul laces up his running shoes for the Great North Run
Well known runner Paul Quinn is set to take on the Great North Run in Newcastle on September 7.
With over 12 years of running experience, Paul has completed numerous marathons across the UK and Ireland, including Manchester, Edinburgh, London, Dublin, and Derry.
His commitment to running is matched by his passion for supporting charitable causes worldwide.
The AJ Bell Great North Run is renowned as the world’s largest half marathon, attracting 60,000 runners annually.
The 13.1-mile route stretches from Newcastle upon Tyne to South Shields, offering participants an electric atmosphere, roadside entertainment, and the iconic crossing of the Tyne Bridge.
Seasoned distance runner and member of Springwell Running Club, Paul has set himself a target of £300. Anyone wishing to donate to his fundraising for Alzheimer’s UK can do so via his JustGiving page.