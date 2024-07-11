Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ballyclare badminton enthusiast has been joking about a return to top form after undergoing restorative eye surgery at the Downe Hospital.

Cataract patient Patricia McAuley praised the service and the staff at the hospital in Downpatrick after her life-changing procedure.

Sharing her story, Patricia said: "My experience right from I came through the door of the hospital was amazing, I could not have been treated any better. Miss Earley carried out the procedure and it was first class.

"For anybody suffering from cataracts who may be hesitant about surgery, I would definitely recommend it.

Before surgery, patient Patricia McAuley with Paul Reilly, Day Procedure Unit manager. Photo: submitted

"I am a great badminton player, so to be able to have my vision restored, it is a great bonus for me. My opponents can no longer take advantage of my diminished vision by playing the shuttlecock across my bad eye!"

The number of patients who have had cataract surgery carried out in the Downe Hospital has soared, with approximately 3,500 people treated every year. It is one of three Regional Centres across Northern Ireland carrying out the procedure along with South Tyrone Hospital and Mid-Ulster Hospital.

Prior to the Downe Hospital being identified as a Regional Cataract Centre in 2018, three sessions per week were carried out, compared to 10 sessions per week now.

Paul Reilly, Day Procedure Unit manager, commented: "The South Eastern Trust has always had a relationship with ophthalmology. The cataract service has grown substantially since the Downe Hospital became a Regional Centre.

Miss Olivia Earley, Consultant Opthalmologist, chatting to Patricia McAuley prior to surgery. Photo submitted

Scoping Exercise

"When the Regional Centres were being set up, a scoping exercise with the public was undertaken to find out how far patients would be prepared to travel. As a result of the scoping exercise, three Cataract Centres were then established across Northern Ireland.

"The position of the Downe Hospital has a huge catchment area and feedback from patients who have travelled a significant distance for their procedure, is that they are so glad to have their surgery carried out in the Downe."

Cataracts, a common condition causing clouding of the lens in the eye, can lead to significant vision impairment. The Downe Hospital's state-of-the-art facilities and skilled ophthalmologists ensure that patients receive effective treatment to restore their vision.

Patricia McAuley receiving after care advice from Staff Nurse Harriet Annett. Photo submitted

Consultant Ophthalmologist, Miss Olivia Earley said: "The Cataract Service in the Downe Hospital is a wonderful service and I am extremely proud of the team.

"Blindness is a major challenge for older people, particularly as they age. Not only do they lose out on everyday activities such as driving, reading, television and hobbies, having poor vision puts them at higher risk of personal injury as a result of falls and accidents which can threaten lives and also independence.

"We see this too often with patients having to go into care homes as a result of falls and fractures. Cataract surgery transforms patients' lives, it allows them to return to carrying out the activities they love and reduces risk of injury through falls.

"The Cataract Service in the Downe Hospital continues to attract skilled surgeons, who along with a fabulous nursing team contribute to first-class care.”

Cataract treatment includes pre-operative consultations, advanced surgical techniques and post-operative care. The team supports patients through their treatment journey ensuring they understand their treatment options and feel confident in their treatment plan.